ABB commissions substation for 200MW solar park in Dubai

ABB has energized 400/132kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation for the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) 200MW second phase of the Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) solar park.

Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park is planned generate 1,000MW power by 2020, and 5,000MW by 2030.

After completion, it is expected to contribute to the Dubai’s effort to generate 7% of power from clean energy sources by 2020, 25% by 2030, and 75% percent by 2050.

ABB Power Grids Division president Claudio Facchin said: “Our state-of-the-art GIS substation will boost transmission capacity and bring clean solar power to the people.

“Integrating renewables is a key element of our Next Level strategy as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

As part of a contract awarded in 2015, ABB was responsible for the designing, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of a substation to help connect the solar farm to the transmission grid.

The contract scope also included supply of 11 bays of 400kV and 21 bays of compact 132kV GIS, power transformers and IEC 61850-based open architecture automation and control systems.

The solar PV plant is designed to generate clean electricity enough to serve more than 130,000 people.

Scheduled to be completed by 2030, the Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park is expected to be the largest single-site solar project in the world, enough to serve 800,000 homes.

Image: The ABB’s substation for the solar project in Dubai. Photo: courtesy of ABB.