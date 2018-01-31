ABB completes testing of 500MW HVDC transmission link in Canada

ABB has completed testing of the 500MW high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission link, named Maritime Link, which stretches from Granite Canal in Newfoundland and Labrador to Woodbine in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Estimated to cost $1.56bn, the project is being developed by NSP Maritime Link (NSPML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings and an affiliate of Nova Scotia Power.

ABB said it has achieved a major milestone for project with the successful completion of testing phase for the Maritime Link project.

The Maritime Link is designed to enable the transmission of clean, renewable energy generated in Newfoundland and Labrador to the North American grid in Nova Scotia.

Additionally, the project features ABB’s HVDC Light solution to allow Nova Scotia to integrate additional renewable.

ABB Power Grids division Grid Integration business head Patrick Fragman said: “Our innovative HVDC Light technology will enable the historical Maritime project to integrate and deliver clean renewable energy while enhancing grid stability and enabling power sharing.

“HVDC transmission, a technology we pioneered and lead, is an important element of our Next Level strategy, providing customer value and enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The transmission project also involves installation of two converter stations, two 230kV AC substations in Newfoundland, one 345kV AC substation in Nova Scotia and two cable transition stations.

The converter stations feature ABB Ability based advanced MACH control and protection system which is designed to monitor, control and protect the technology in the stations and manage operations to ensure power reliability.

To be built with an estimated investment of $1.56bn, the Maritime Link is expected to help the province in achieving its target of generating 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2020.

In 2014, Nexans was awarded with a turnkey project to create a HVDC cable connection between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia in Canada. The project will include two 170 km subsea cables across the Cabot Strait.

Image: The Maritime Link will enable renewable energy transmission from Newfoundland and Labrador to the North American grid in Nova Scotia. Photo courtesy of ABB.