Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

ABB completes testing of 500MW HVDC transmission link in Canada

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 January 2018

ABB has completed testing of the 500MW high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission link, named Maritime Link, which stretches from Granite Canal in Newfoundland and Labrador to Woodbine in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Estimated to cost $1.56bn, the project is being developed by NSP Maritime Link (NSPML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings and an affiliate of Nova Scotia Power.

ABB said it has achieved a major milestone for project with the successful completion of testing phase for the Maritime Link project.

The Maritime Link is designed to enable the transmission of clean, renewable energy generated in Newfoundland and Labrador to the North American grid in Nova Scotia.

Additionally, the project features ABB’s HVDC Light solution to allow Nova Scotia to integrate additional renewable.

ABB Power Grids division Grid Integration business head Patrick Fragman said: “Our innovative HVDC Light technology will enable the historical Maritime project to integrate and deliver clean renewable energy while enhancing grid stability and enabling power sharing.

“HVDC transmission, a technology we pioneered and lead, is an important element of our Next Level strategy, providing customer value and enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The transmission project also involves installation of two converter stations, two 230kV AC substations in Newfoundland, one 345kV AC substation in Nova Scotia and two cable transition stations.

The converter stations feature ABB Ability based advanced MACH control and protection system which is designed to monitor, control and protect the technology in the stations and manage operations to ensure power reliability.

To be built with an estimated investment of $1.56bn, the Maritime Link is expected to help the province in achieving its target of generating 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2020.

In 2014, Nexans was awarded with a turnkey project to create a HVDC cable connection between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia in Canada. The project will include two 170 km subsea cables across the Cabot Strait.

Image: The Maritime Link will enable renewable energy transmission from Newfoundland and Labrador to the North American grid in Nova Scotia. Photo courtesy of ABB.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.