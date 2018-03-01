ABB selected for 24.5MW microgrid facility in Jamaica

ABB has been selected to provide a 24.5MW microgrid facility and energy storage system to help integrate solar and wind into Jamaica's power supply.

The firm will supply an ABB Ability enabled microgrid and storage system which will support Jamaica in reducing the need for fossil fuels and lower the carbon footprint.

The $21.6m project, which is planned to be completed by April 2019, will help secure grid stability and improve reliability, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) said.

Additionally, the project is expected to provide a much faster, cost effective and environmentally friendly spinning reserve (or back-up), an alternative to traditional generation spinning reserve.

JPS president and CEO Emanuel DaRosa said: “This is one of the most significant projects to be undertaken by JPS, this year and will be a model for other countries in the Caribbean and beyond.

“ABB’s innovative technology will enable us to leverage clean renewables into our energy mix while securing grid stability and ensuring reliable power supply to consumers.”

The project will also support Jamaica’s ambitious initiative to integrate more renewable sources into its energy mix.

ABB’s microgrid, which is designed to enable power availability when solar and wind sources are interrupted due to cloud cover, reduced wind or other factors, has been selected for Jamaica as remote locations cannot easily be connected to main power grids.

ABB Power Grids division president Claudio Facchin said: “This innovative solution reinforces ABB’s position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

DaRosa added: “Being able to respond flexibly to the changes in generation demand and supply, will redound to a meaningful improvement in the quality of customer service experienced across the board.”

So far, JPS has integrated about 160MW of renewable energy into the power grid, representing about 25% of its generation capacity.

Image: A wind farm in St. Elizabeth Jamaica. Photo: © Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).