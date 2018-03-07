Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

ABB to supply gas-insulated switchgear for Pepco’s Capital Grid project

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 March 2018

ABB has won an order to provide gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for Pepco’s $720m Capital Grid project, which aims to strengthen the electrical network in the US capital Washington, D.C.

Through the Capital Grid project, a networked system is being planned to be created that will link several substations using nearly 16kms long underground transmission cables from the north to the south of the region.

The Switzerland-based ABB will design, supply and install 69kV and 230 kV GIS for four substations within the new network.

ABB said that its GIS technology was selected owing to its reliability and compactness. The technology will allow substations to be built inside buildings to shield them in severe weather conditions, while almost 70% space will be saved compared to standard air-insulated substations.

ABB Power Grids president Claudio Facchin said: “We are delighted to partner with Pepco once again, to modernize the electrical grid in the US capital with our compact and proven GIS technology.

“These new installations will help enhance transmission capacity and reliability, providing power security for millions of urban consumers and reinforcing ABB’s position as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The Capital Grid project was started to change aging grid infrastructure and boost transmission capacity in the District of Columbia and Maryland to address existing and future energy requirements.

The project will also result in grid resilience to withstand and recover from the fury of nature. At the same time, it will also be able to facilitate new energy sources, particularly renewables.

Through the Capital Grid Project, Pepco will be upgrading its existing substations Takoma, Harvard ?and Champlain in the District of Columbia and Maryland by replacing old equipment with new equipment.

The electric and gas utility, which is member of the Exelon family of companies, will also build a new substation to serve a region in the District of Columbia that is facing fast growth and development.

Image: ABB has won an order to provide gas-insulated switchgear to Pepco. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

