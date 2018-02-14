Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

ABB to upgrade TransnetBW’s substation in Philippsburg, Germany

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2018

TransnetBW has given a contract to ABB to upgrade its substation in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to integrate more renewable sources and boost grid reliability.

The value of the contract secured for the substation in Philippsburg by ABB is about $45m.

Under the terms of the contract, the Swiss power and automation technology group will install a 380kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with a triple busbar in place of an existing outdoor air-insulated switchgear (AIS) within the project.

ABB will also handle construction of secondary equipment and all auxiliary systems under the contract.

ABB Grid Integration business head Patrick Fragman said: “The deployment of ABB’s latest compact, reliable and efficient GIS technology will help strengthen the German transmission system.

“We are also pleased to continue our contribution to the German energy vision and support the transition to renewable forms of energy, a key focus area of ABB’s Next Level strategy.”

According to ABB, the compact indoor design of its GIS technology enables a space saving of up to 70% when compared with the existing AIS.  

As part of the country’s energy transition plan, called “Energiewende”, TransnetBW has a joint project with Amprion in developing a high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) transmission line to transmit renewable energy from north of the country to the south.

The line will connect Osterath in North Rhine-Westphalia with Philippsburg with the connected 380kV GIS from ABB to play a role in ensuring a smooth feed-in of the power into the transmission grid.

Separately, ABB has bagged a contract to install a digitally-enabled 230kV substation in Juazeiro, Brazil.

Image: ABB secured a $45m order to upgrade a German electric substation. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.