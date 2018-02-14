ABB to upgrade TransnetBW’s substation in Philippsburg, Germany

TransnetBW has given a contract to ABB to upgrade its substation in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to integrate more renewable sources and boost grid reliability.

The value of the contract secured for the substation in Philippsburg by ABB is about $45m.

Under the terms of the contract, the Swiss power and automation technology group will install a 380kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with a triple busbar in place of an existing outdoor air-insulated switchgear (AIS) within the project.

ABB will also handle construction of secondary equipment and all auxiliary systems under the contract.

ABB Grid Integration business head Patrick Fragman said: “The deployment of ABB’s latest compact, reliable and efficient GIS technology will help strengthen the German transmission system.

“We are also pleased to continue our contribution to the German energy vision and support the transition to renewable forms of energy, a key focus area of ABB’s Next Level strategy.”

According to ABB, the compact indoor design of its GIS technology enables a space saving of up to 70% when compared with the existing AIS.

As part of the country’s energy transition plan, called “Energiewende”, TransnetBW has a joint project with Amprion in developing a high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) transmission line to transmit renewable energy from north of the country to the south.

The line will connect Osterath in North Rhine-Westphalia with Philippsburg with the connected 380kV GIS from ABB to play a role in ensuring a smooth feed-in of the power into the transmission grid.

Separately, ABB has bagged a contract to install a digitally-enabled 230kV substation in Juazeiro, Brazil.

Image: ABB secured a $45m order to upgrade a German electric substation. Photo: courtesy of ABB.