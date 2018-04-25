ABB unveils centralized approach to protection and control in distribution networks

ABB has unveiled a new centralized approach to protection and control in distribution networks, embodied in ABB Ability smart substation control and protection for electrical systems, SSC600.

Although representing a new way of thinking, SSC600 builds on ABB’s solid and proven technological foundation manifested in the renowned Relion protection and control family.

SSC600 has been designed to support the ABB Ability offerings of digitally enabled solutions, helping utilities and industries know more, do more and do it better than before. Combining SSC600 with other ABB Ability products and solutions offers a new way of looking at substation life cycle management.

The SSC600 advanced connectivity capabilities enable seamless integration with additional services, such as remote diagnostics, asset management and upgrade services, all for great benefit of the customer.

SSC600 offers extensive application coverage with a single device for convenient station-wide visibility, minimal engineering, easy and cost-efficient process management, and advanced life cycle management for the digital substation.

Combining SSC600 with merging units, which provide the measurements and physical interface between the primary equipment in the switchgear and SSC600, creates a unique, IEC 61850-compliant, centralized protection and control solution.

ABB distributions solutions business managing director Alessandro Palin said: “SSC600 offers a fast, easy and cost-effective way to provide an existing substation with the latest technological developments within protection and control, while leaving the existing relays as backup protection.

“New installations will conveniently only need bay-level merging units in addition to SSC600. Adding a second SSC600 device will create a centralized protection and control solution with full redundancy”.

The modular software allows customization at the initial ordering stage and flexible modification for the lifetime of the digital substation. SSC600 is ready to evolve alongside the grid to adapt to changing protection requirements.

Continuous access to new software developments guarantees an always up-to-date substation system.

The advantage of only having to modify one device instead of all bay-level protection and control devices makes upgrading the entire substation system easier than ever.

Caruna, the largest distribution system operator in Finland, was looking for a flexible and future-proof solution for their network and chose to pilot ABB’s new smart substation control and protection device.

To meet new protection requirements and to benefit from the latest developments in relay technology, SSC600 was installed in Caruna’s substation in Noormarkku.

Caruna network development head Sauli Antila said: “SSC600 represents a modern and cost-effective way to detect, locate and isolate faults for the benefit of our customers.

“SSC600 also provides a convenient platform for creating new functionality to meet future requirements.”

The ability to monitor and control the great variety of substation devices with one single device via a centralized human-machine interface (HMI), translates into increased situational awareness and easy access to valuable power distribution process information.

SSC600 will be showcased at Hannover Messe 2018 at the ABB booth in Hall 11, Stand A35. SSC600 will be released for sale during 2018.

Source: Company Press Release.