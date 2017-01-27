ABB wins $27m order to improve power grid reliability in Philippines

ABB has secured a $27m order to design, supply and commission transformers for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The company will deliver 18 transformers, which are expected to improve grid reliability and increase power capacity in the Philippines.

ABB’s contract is part of NGCP’s structured program to strengthen the aging power grid.

The transformers to be supplied ABB will be installed in key substations across the country.

ABB’s Transformers business unit managing director Markus Heimbach said: “We are pleased to partner with NGCP for this important upgrade that will strengthen the Philippines’ power grid, enhance efficiency and improve reliability of power supply to consumers.

“As part of ABB’s Next Level strategy, we are committed to support the development of power infrastructure in growing markets around the world.”

The latest contract is the second major order received by ABB from NGCP after securing an order for three transformers in 2015.

ABB has also a major solar farm in the country by providing a complete electrical balance of plant (eBoP) solution.

Recently, the company’s power grid division has secured for major orders worth $840m, including the NGCP contract.

Earlier this month, ABB has won $75m contract to supply advanced converter transformers for the Belo Monte 800kV ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link in Brazil.

The 2,518 kilometer (km) link will transmit clean power generated in the north of Brazil, from the Xingu substation, to the Rio Substation in the southeast.