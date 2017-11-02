Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Adani buys transmission assets of Reliance Infrastructure in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

Adani Transmission (ATL) has completed its INR10bn ($150m) acquisition of the transmission assets of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) in India.

The acquisition by ATL is said to be in line with its strategy to improve the value for its stakeholders, by organic and inorganic growth means.

RInfra plans to use the entire proceeds from the transaction for reducing its debt.

Through the transaction signed in October 2016, ATL has acquired 100% stake of Western Region Transmission Maharashtra (WRTM) and Western Region Transmission Gujarat (WRTG).

The WRTM transmission project is made up of 2089ckt-km of transmission lines. On the other hand, the WRTG transmission project features 974ckt-km of transmission lines.

With the acquisition, the private power transmission company has taken its operational transmission lines to 8500ckt kms.

Overall, ATL’s cumulative network is set to grow to 11350ckt kms with the added assets. The company’s assets also include 28 substations with over 16,200MVA of transformation capacity across India.

ATL, in a statement, said: “With this scale of operations, ATL will enjoy substantial benefits of scale in terms of cost optimization, shared resources and will fortify its position of being the largest private sector transmission company in the Country.”

The company has also recently entered into a period of exclusivity with RInfra in connection with the acquisition of the integrated business of the latter’s generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity for Mumbai. The exclusivity period is set to expire on 15 January 2018.

ATL believes that the proposed acquisition will bolster its presence in the power transmission sector and also marks its entry into the electricity distribution space.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.