Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

ADB offers $260m loan to expand Pakistan’s power transmission network

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $260m loan agreement with the Government of Pakistan to help improve the country’s power transmission network.

The loan agreement is part of the Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program, which aims to improve coverage, reliability, transparency, and quality of the power transmission service in Pakistan.

The investment program includes staged physical investments in the high-voltage transmission system, including the rehabilitation, augmentation and expansion of transmission lines, substations and supporting infrastructure.

ADB Central and West Asia director general Werner Liepach said: “A reliable and strong transmission network is essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of power for the industry and to propel economic growth.

“ADB remains committed to work with the Government of Pakistan to develop a larger, stronger, smarter, and climate resilient power transmission network.”

The funding will be used to expand the 220kV transmission network in Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well as to upgrade the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and revenue metering systems (RMS) in the country.

Modernizing the SCADA and RMS across the national grid is expected to allow real time monitoring and control of the grid while preventing losses, reducing power outages, and increasing grid stability and capacity.

ADB said in a statement: “It will also feed computerized metering data complying with the grid code into the system for settlement of the market operator, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G), to streamline revenue collection, billing and payment processes, as well as create the foundation for an energy trading platform.”

The upgrade of power transmission network is also expected to help offtake power from new and renewable power plants to the national grid as well as on the load centers, thus enhancing energy security in the country.

Image: Officials during the signing of loan deal between ADB and Pakistan Government. Photo: courtesy of Asian Development Bank.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.