Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

AES, Mitsubishi begin construction on 10MW energy storage system in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

AES India and Japan's Mitsubishi have started construction of the 10MW Advancion energy storage system in Delhi, India.

The system, which is claimed to be the country’s first grid-scale storage facility, will be installed at a substation which is operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL).

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture (JV) between Tata Power and the government of the national capital territory of Delhi.

Fluence Energy, the energy storage technology and services JV of Siemens and AES, will be responsible for the supply of the Advancion technology platform for the project, which is expected to boost reliability for more than 7 million customers in Delhi region.

AES Eurasia Strategic Business Unit president Mark Green said: “Adding Fluence’s Advancion energy storage solution will allow us to continue to contribute to the modernization and enhancement of the electricity system in India.”

Scheduled to be completed later this year, the battery storage facility is intended to enhance peak load management, grid stability and renewables integration in the Delhi region.

Tata Power-DDL CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said: “The first of its kind system will help to create a business case for the deployment of storage in India, to address challenges in the areas of peak load management, system flexibility, frequency regulation and reliability on the network.

“This project will provide a platform to demonstrate energy storage as a critical distribution asset and help to balance distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar.”

AES said that the deployment of the energy storage solution will help in mitigating variability of the solar and wind resources for network operators, while reducing congestion on the region’s transmission system.

Earlier, India has pledged to have 175GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network
Power Distribution> Utilities Retail

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Retail
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.