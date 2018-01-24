AES, Mitsubishi begin construction on 10MW energy storage system in India

AES India and Japan's Mitsubishi have started construction of the 10MW Advancion energy storage system in Delhi, India.

The system, which is claimed to be the country’s first grid-scale storage facility, will be installed at a substation which is operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL).

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture (JV) between Tata Power and the government of the national capital territory of Delhi.

Fluence Energy, the energy storage technology and services JV of Siemens and AES, will be responsible for the supply of the Advancion technology platform for the project, which is expected to boost reliability for more than 7 million customers in Delhi region.

AES Eurasia Strategic Business Unit president Mark Green said: “Adding Fluence’s Advancion energy storage solution will allow us to continue to contribute to the modernization and enhancement of the electricity system in India.”

Scheduled to be completed later this year, the battery storage facility is intended to enhance peak load management, grid stability and renewables integration in the Delhi region.

Tata Power-DDL CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said: “The first of its kind system will help to create a business case for the deployment of storage in India, to address challenges in the areas of peak load management, system flexibility, frequency regulation and reliability on the network.

“This project will provide a platform to demonstrate energy storage as a critical distribution asset and help to balance distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar.”

AES said that the deployment of the energy storage solution will help in mitigating variability of the solar and wind resources for network operators, while reducing congestion on the region’s transmission system.

Earlier, India has pledged to have 175GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022.