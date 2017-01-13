AES, Mitsubishi partner to deliver grid-scale energy storage array for India’s Tata Power-DDL

AES and Mitsubishi have partnered to deliver a grid-scale energy storage array to the electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) in India.

The two companies will develop and own the 10MW Advancion energy storage array. It will be constructed in Rohini, Delhi at a site operated by Tata Power-DDL.

It is expected to provide peak load management, grid stability, and renewable integration services in the region when operational by the end of 2017.

Tata Power-DDL. CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: “Tata Power-DDL has implemented many smart grid technologies and is privileged to implement India’s first utility-scale 10 MW storage solution with AES and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“This will prove to be an important learning for developing integrated rooftop solar and storage solutions for India.”

Featuring fourth-generation design, the 10 MW Advancion array is expected to benefit Tata Power-DDL.

Advancion is said to be one of proven energy storage platforms globally, with 166MW in operation and 270MW in construction or late stage development across seven countries, four continents, and eight different power markets.

AES and Mitsubishi Corporation intend to continue to work together to speed up the adoption of energy storage.

In February last year, the two signed an Alliance agreement to combine their capabilities to make Advancion available for sale to customers in markets across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mitsubishi environmental energy business department general manager Tsunehiro Makabe said: “Together with AES, Mitsubishi Corporation aims to tackle power system infrastructure problems around the world by leveraging both our global network and AES’ advanced technology.”