Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

AES, Mitsubishi partner to deliver grid-scale energy storage array for India’s Tata Power-DDL

Published 13 January 2017

AES and Mitsubishi have partnered to deliver a grid-scale energy storage array to the electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) in India.

The two companies will develop and own the 10MW Advancion energy storage array. It will be constructed in Rohini, Delhi at a site operated by Tata Power-DDL.

It is expected to provide peak load management, grid stability, and renewable integration services in the region when operational by the end of 2017.

Tata Power-DDL. CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: “Tata Power-DDL has implemented many smart grid technologies and is privileged to implement India’s first utility-scale 10 MW storage solution with AES and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“This will prove to be an important learning for developing integrated rooftop solar and storage solutions for India.”

Featuring fourth-generation design, the 10 MW Advancion array is expected to benefit Tata Power-DDL.

Advancion is said to be one of proven energy storage platforms globally, with 166MW in operation and 270MW in construction or late stage development across seven countries, four continents, and eight different power markets.

AES and Mitsubishi Corporation intend to continue to work together to speed up the adoption of energy storage.

In February last year, the two signed an Alliance agreement to combine their capabilities to make Advancion available for sale to customers in markets across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mitsubishi environmental energy business department general manager Tsunehiro Makabe said: “Together with AES, Mitsubishi Corporation aims to tackle power system infrastructure problems around the world by leveraging both our global network and AES’ advanced technology.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Distribution
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Generex - Leader in UPS Network and Battery Management Products Founded by Frank Blettenberger in Hamburg in 1993, GENEREX Systems has grown to become the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its expertise is featured in its uninterruptible power source (UPS) shutdown, and battery management products. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.