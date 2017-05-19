Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Ameren completes utility-scale microgrid in North America

Published 19 May 2017

Ameren has completed an utility-scale microgrid in North America as part of its commitment to build a smarter, clean energy infrastructure.

The $5 million facility, located at Ameren's Technology Applications Center (TAC) adjacent to the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Illinois, is one of the only utility-scale microgrids in the nation capable of serving live (paying) customer loads on an actual utility distribution feeder.

As larger companies and high energy users seek to become more energy independent, Ameren built the microgrid facility to test monitoring and control methods for aggregating clean, renewable energy sources – wind, solar, and natural gas – with advanced automation and battery storage. 

The Ameren microgrid is one of the few in the world that operate at utility-scale voltages, between 4-kilovolts and 34.5-kilovolts, with multiple levels of control.  It is the only known microgrid in the nation capable of seamlessly transitioning the power source for an entire distribution circuit from exclusively distributed generation sources to the traditional grid.  This concept, known as "islanding", enables Ameren to deliver more than 1-megawatt to live (paying) customers without experiencing an outage. 

"Integrating microgrids onto our system can provide cleaner energy and a stronger, smarter grid capable of delivering the products and services to fit the needs of our future customers and the communities we serve," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "There is no better time than now to innovate and position Ameren for even better results in the years ahead."

The Ameren microgrid can produce up to 1,475 kilowatts, enough to power more than 190 homes.  The leased generation assets located on site include:

Northern Power Systems Wind Turbine – 100 kilowatts

Yingli Solar Array – 125 kilowatts

Caterpillar Natural Gas Generator – 1,000 kilowatts

S&C Electric Company Battery Storage – 250 kilowatts

"Our focus on building a next generation energy delivery system has enabled Illinois to emerge as a national leader in smart grid innovation," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois. 

"As the technologies we are testing at this microgrid facility become more accessible in the future, our customers will be able to count on Ameren Illinois to help them safely install and cost-effectively operate distributed generation resources."

The microgrid is a key element of Ameren's investment in developing a smarter energy infrastructure.  Along with the microgrid advancements, Ameren Illinois has added new equipment and technology to reduce outages and improve overall reliability. 

This summer, Ameren Illinois will begin installing 83,000 smart meters at customer locations in Champaign County.  These advanced, two-way devices will provide Ameren Illinois customers with energy use data and easy access to programs to reduce energy and save money.

Construction on the Ameren microgrid was completed in December 2016, followed by testing in the first quarter of 2017.  



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.