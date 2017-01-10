BHEL to build EHV substations in Karnataka, India

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged a order from POWERGRID for the augmentation of three Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations in the state of Karnataka, on turnkey basis.

Valued at INR96 Crore, the order has been won against stiff competition in an ADB-funded International Competitive Bidding (ICB) tender.

Significantly, this is yet another landmark order for BHEL, further establishing its leadership presence in the domain of Green Energy linked Transmission Corridor.

The substations to be augmented include 400/220kV substation at Tumkur (Pavagada), 400kV at Mysore & 400/220kV at Tumkur (Vasantnarsapur).

The augmentation of 400/220kV substation facilities is linked with the transmission system being set up for evacuation of Solar power and shall play a key role for transfer of Renewable Energy (RE) power from India’s largest Ultra Mega Solar Power Park (2000 MW) Phase-II (Part-A) to be set-up at Tumkur (Pavagada) district on 10,000 acres of land.

The key EHV equipment for these substations, like 125 MVAr and 80 MVAr Reactors including other substation equipment, will be supplied from BHEL's manufacturing Units at Bhopal and Bangalore. The substations are slated for commissioning in a schedule of 18 months.

BHEL is also currently executing key 765kV substation orders from POWERGRID of mega capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan for evacuation of RE power from these states under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme.

Source: Company Press Release