Utilities Network News

BHEL wins EPC contract for 765kV substations in India

Published 08 November 2017

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a major order for setting up two 765kV substations on EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis, in West Bengal.

Significantly, valued at over Rs.350 Crore, this is the largest value 765kV substation project order for BHEL so far. With this, the company has maintained its undisputed leadership in the 765 kV Power Transmission segment.

The order has been placed on BHEL by Powergrid Medinipur-Jeerat Transmission Limited (PMJTL), a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID.

BHEL’s scope of work in the contract envisages constructing two large sized greenfield 3,000 MVA, 765/400 kV substations, at Medinipur and Jeerat (near Kolkata). These EHV substations will play a key role in strengthening the 765 kV system in the Eastern region (ERSS-XVIII), for delivering power to important load centres in the state of West Bengal.

The substations are slated to be commissioned within a schedule of 30 months. The project shall be engineered and delivered by BHEL on total turnkey basis.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Transmission> Sub-stations
Utilities Network News

