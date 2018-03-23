Canada’s $1.6bn Wataynikaneyap power transmission project secures funding

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario have granted $1.6bn funding to support the construction of the proposed Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line project.

Intended to connect 17 remote First Nations communities in Northwestern Ontario to Ontario’s power grid, the project is 51% owned by 22 First Nation communities, while Fortis owns the remaining 49% interest.

FortisOntario, a unit of Fortis, president and CEO Scott Hawkes said: "Today's announcement is a milestone in what is Canada's largest First Nations-led infrastructure project to date."

The project is being developed by Wataynikaneyap Power, a licensed transmission company, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Wataynikaneyap Power will develop and operate approximately 1,800km of 230kV, 115kV, and 44kV power lines in Northwestern Ontario in order to connect remote First Nations communities to the provincial electricity grid and provide access to clean, reliable and affordable electricity.

Fortis said: “In addition to providing participating First Nations communities ownership in the transmission line, the project provides socio-economic benefits, reduces environmental risk and lessens greenhouse gas emissions associated with diesel-fired generation currently used in remote locations.”

The project’s first phase of 300km transmission line from Red Lake to Pikangikum is fully funded by the Canadian government. It is planned to be complete by the end of 2018.

The next two phases of the project are subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the leave-to-construct approvals from the OEB, and are scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Upon completion, the Wataynikaneyap Power Grid Connection Project is expected to be the largest indigenous-led and indigenous-owned infrastructure project in Ontario.

Ontario Minister of Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault said: “Connecting remote First Nation communities to Ontario’s safe, clean and reliable electricity grid is a priority for the Province, and is a key part of our plan to create fairness and opportunity for all Ontarians.

“By eliminating dependency on costly diesel generation, the Wataynikaneyap Power Project will create new economic opportunities and greatly improve the quality of life in these remote First Nation communities.”

Image: The new transmission project will provide clean, reliable and affordable electricity to First Nations communities in Canada. Photo: courtesy of tawatchai/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.