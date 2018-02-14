Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

Centrica launches new energy company in North America

Published 14 February 2018

British multinational utility Centrica has launched its distributed energy and power proposition in North America, named as Centrica Business Solutions.

Centrica Business Solutions has been established to help customers harness the power of distributed energy across three key strategy areas – energy insight; energy optimization; and energy solutions, including combined heat and power (CHP), solar, battery storage and standby generators.

As part of this, Panoramic Power Energy Insights, ENER-G Combined Heat and Power, and Rudox Power Generation have been integrated into Centrica Business Solutions, and will work with Centrica’s Direct Energy Business team to put customers in control of their energy.

Centrica Business Solutions global managing director Jorge Pikunic said: “Energy powers businesses. But energy is changing rapidly. New technologies, from advanced data analytics to new ways of generating and storing power, are creating opportunities for businesses to make their energy work to achieve their business goals.

“Centrica Business Solutions help businesses capture these opportunities, turning their energy footprint into a source of competitive advantage. In partnership with our sister company Direct Energy Business, we offer an unrivaled portfolio of energy supply and distributed energy solutions.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Stephen Prince to Senior Vice President of Centrica Business Solutions to oversee North America commercial operations. Prior to joining Centrica, Stephen served in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as President and CEO of Younicos, a global leader in battery storage and microgrid solutions sold to Aggreko in July 2017.

With over 2,000 customers in 34 countries, Centrica Business Solutions is Centrica’s Distributed Energy & Power brand. Centrica plans to invest $910M (£700 million) into the business by 2020.



Source: Company Press Release

