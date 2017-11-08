Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Con Edison Transmission gets regulatory approval for Maine Power Express

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 November 2017

Con Edison Transmission has bagged an approval from ISO New England for its proposed Maine Power Express project, which is a 1,040MW transmission line.

In its approval, the regulator said that the transmission line can reliably interconnect with the regional power grid in Boston, Massachusetts.

Created by the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), ISO New England monitors the functioning of bulk electric power system and transmission lines of its member utilities in the New England region.

ISO New England, by approving the application of the transmission line project, has indicated that Maine Power Express will not have a major, adverse impact on the regional grid’s reliability or operating characteristics and also on its participants.

An approval from the institution is a must to seek a connection to the New England grid.

The Maine Power Express project is planned to transmit 1.04GW of power underground and undersea from Northern Maine to Boston, stated Con Edision.

According to the company, Maine Power Express is competing in the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP. The clean energy program is offering power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a 20-year-term for renewable energy and associated transmission.

Maine Power Express is competing jointly with the 630MW County Line Wind facility in the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP program.

Con Edison Transmission, which had secured exclusive rights to develop Maine Power Express, expects to be both the owner and operator of the transmission line project.

The electricity and natural gas distribution company says that renewable and non-renewable producers have shown considerable interest in using the Maine Power Express for transmitting their generate power.

Maine Power Express is expected to become fully operational in 2022.

The high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) project would feature a 1.04GW AC/DC Converter Station in Southern Aroostook County in Maine.

It will also have a 166km underground HVDC transmission line that will be buried in an existing energy corridor to Searsport in Maine along with a 322km submarine HVDC transmission line, submerged in the ocean to Boston.

Image: Con Edison Transmission’s Maine Power Express project moves forward in New England. Photo: courtesy of Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ABB Distribution Automation - Enabling you to see inside your grid. ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.