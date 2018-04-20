Cross Texas Transmission commissions Limestone to Gibbons Creek transmission line in US

Cross Texas Transmission has commissioned the Limestone to Gibbons Creek transmission line in the US.

Limestone to Gibbons Creek, the northern portion of the larger Houston Import Project, is a 68 mile double circuit 345 kV transmission line between the Limestone Substation in Limestone County and the Gibbons Creek Substation in Grimes County. The Public Utility Commission of Texas issued a final order approving the project in January 2016 after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas identified that the project was needed by June 2018 to ensure reliability and reduce congestion on the transmission grid.

"Completion of the Limestone to Gibbons Creek project safely, ahead of schedule, and within budget is a result of contributions and cooperation of hundreds of people. I would like to thank all the individuals on the Cross Texas team, Garland Power & Light, our contractors and subcontractors, landowners, and local and state officials who have contributed to this effort," said Paul Thessen, president of Cross Texas Transmission.

Source: Company Press Release