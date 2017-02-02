Denmark approves interconnection between Jutland and Germany

In mid-2020, Energinet.dk and TenneT will commission an extra lane on the electrical highway between Jutland and Germany as the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate has approved the Danish investment part.

The new power line across the border is a small yet significant piece of the puzzle to develop the regional electricity networks. The extension is two-fold: Firstly, an interconnection between Norway and Denmark and, as an extension to this connection, a new power line to Kassoe in Southern Jutland, completed in 2014. And secondly, an extensions of the grid from Kassø to the Danish-German border and further on to Dollern south of Hamburg.

The Danish minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate has approved the power line between Kassø and the Danish-German border.

- When Energinet.dk in 2020 has completed construction of the over-head lines between Kassø and the border, and when TenneT has completed the extension of the power line from the border to Dollern south of Hamburg also scheduled for 2020, we will significantly reduce the bottleneck, which has limited the electricity trade across the Danish-German border for a long time. Hence, it will be easier to send wind power and solar energy produced in Denmark and Northern Germany to Norway or to send Norwegian hydro power to Denmark and Germany, says Torben Glar Nielsen, Executive Vice President at Energinet.dk.

Important project for Europe

This increase of capacity over the Danish-German border is on the EU’s PCI list which includes important infrastructure projects, Projects of Common Interest. The project has further received EU funding. The interconnector will increase the trading capacity between the two counties to 2,500 MW. Today, the capacity is 1,500 MW in the northward direction and 1,780 MW in the southward direction.

