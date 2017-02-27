Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dubai’s DEWA to construct 97 new substations with $2.72bn investment

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 February 2017

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has unveiled plans to construct new 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations, which would cost around AED10bn ($2.72bn).

DEWA will construct the substations in the coming three years to meet the growing demand for energy in Dubai.

The authority will construct new substations at Hassyan, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

It will also construct the substations at other locations, in a bid to support the expansion of other power plants in Jebel Ali and Al Aweer.

DEWA managing director and CEO HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Up until the end of last year, DEWA established a total of 222 132/11kV main substations, 16 of which were commissioned in 2016 at a total cost of AED 2 billion. DEWA pledges to continue its efforts to support Dubai and the UAE, to achieve excellence and first place in all its operations.

"This reflects DEWA’s position at the forefront of the international community, reducing losses in power transmission and distribution networks to 3.3%, compared to 6—7% recorded in Europe and the USA."

Earlier this year, DEWA announced that it is seeking bids from potential companies for the development of 200MW concentrated solar power (CSP) power plant.

The CSP power plant will be the fourth phase of the 5GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is said to be the largest single-site strategic solar energy project.

Being developed on Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, the solar park is estimated to cost AED50bn ($13.6bn) and is scheduled to be completed by 2030.  

Image: DEWA to build new 132/11 kV substations to meet future energy demand. Photo: courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

