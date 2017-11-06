Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Duke Energy to invest $3bn for grid modernization in South Carolina

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 November 2017

American electric utility Duke Energy will invest $3bn to strengthen the energy grid in South Carolina as part of a 10-year modernization plan.

Under a program named as Power/Forward Carolinas, the utility will carry out upgrades to its existing electricity system in the state.

The upgrades are expected to make the system withstand storms and outages, become more resilient to cyber attacks and physical threats besides helping in the expansion of renewable energy.

Duke Energy estimates an average of around 3,300 jobs supported per year through the grid modernization project which will see the investment spread over for the next 10 years.

The utility says that the project will also give 740,000 customers in the Palmetto State more details to manage their energy consumption.

Duke Energy South Carolina president Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe said: “Safely powering the lives of hard-working families and maintaining the vitality of our communities are our most important responsibilities.

“Investing in smarter, efficient energy infrastructure is more than just good business – it's an investment in our state that helps to attract jobs and industry and makes our economy and our communities stronger.”

The grid modernization project is expected to create $315m in the form of new salaries and wages per annum throughout the peak years of construction.

South Carolina is expected to get over $116m in new tax revenue while the total economic output over the next decade is estimated to be more than $5bn.

South Carolina Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said: “In South Carolina, we work together to ensure that our businesses have the resources needed to succeed, and access to safe, affordable energy is certainly one of those key resources.

“For decades, Duke Energy has been critical in this effort; and this new initiative will only strengthen our state's reputation as an ideal location for business.”

In late October, Duke Energy announced its plans to have solar, energy storage projects in Indiana state.

As part of it, Duke Energy will install battery storage equipment and solar panels that will function as a microgrid at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury training operation in Johnson County.

The utility will also install battery storage equipment at a substation in Clark County at Nabb.

Image: Duke Energy plans to strengthen South Carolina's energy grid with $3bn investment. Photo: courtesy of Duke Energy Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers ABB Distribution Automation - Enabling you to see inside your grid. ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.