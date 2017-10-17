Dutch consortium introduces new storage solution for self healing power grids

A Dutch consortium has introduced a new first of its kind storage solution designed to allow local parts of the grid to disconnect from the central grid and self-heal.

The new grid solution, the Cellular Smart Grid Platform (CSGriP), divides the central grid into many small cells, allowing them to function autonomously.

In the event of central grid power outage, the disconnected local cells take over control by automatically restoring all local sources of energy supply and distributing it among the local consumers.

The local grid comprises an energy storage system, which is developed by project coordinator Alfen, to ensure the balance between production and consumption.

Alfen said: “Once the grid balance within a cell is restored, it automatically reconnects to other cells and, as such, quickly rebuilds the larger power grid.”

The energy storage system has ability to significantly reduce the duration and size of central grid power outages.

Alfen energy storage Specialist Evert Raaijen said: “Unique about this solution is that the local cells are intrinsically stable through self-adjustment of supply and demand based on the frequency of the electricity grid.

“This makes the grid truly self-healing in cases of central grid outages. The self-healing mechanism based on frequencies sets it apart from many IT-related smart grids that require relatively vulnerable data and ICT connections for balancing local grids.”

The project partners include the Delft University of Technology, Application Centre for Renewable Resources, HAN University of Applied Sciences, Avans University, Bredenoord, DNVGL and grid operator Alliander.

As part of the Alfen-led project, which is being supported with a subsidy from RVO-TKI Urban Energy, the CSGriP is being tested at the Application Centre for Renewable Resources (ACRRES) in Lelystad, the Netherlands.

The solution, which comprises 0.5MW energy storage system and a complex algorithm used for local energy management, will undergo testing to assess its ability to combine local energy sources including solar, wind and biogas with local energy consumers.

Image: The new Cellular Smart Grid Platform (CSGriP) is being tested in the Netherlands. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Alfen.