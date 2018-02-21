Enel plans to build 22MW battery storage plant in Germany

Enel Green Power (EGP), through its renewables subsidiary Enel Green Power Germany (EGP Germany), has announced plans to build a 22MW battery storage project at Cremzow in the state of Brandenburg, Germany.

As part of this effort, the Italian firm has joined forces with local wind developer Enertrag and Swiss energy storage solutions company Leclanché for the Cremzow project.

EGP Enel’s Global Renewable Energies division head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The project in Cremzow is an important milestone for us because, after the success of similar projects in Italy and Chile, it will further demonstrate how beneficial storage is for energy systems, in particular when coupled with renewable.”

Intended to provide grid stabilization services through primary frequency regulation to Germany’s Primary Control Reserve (PCR) market, the storage project is planned to be developed in phases with the first phase of 2MW section scheduled to be operational in April 2018.

The entire Cremzow plant is planned to be commissioned by the end of this year.

Enertrag board head Joerg Mueller said: “The Cremzow project will play an essential role in safely phasing-out lignite in the state of Brandenburg.

“As a next step, the Cremzow battery will address the proof of black start capabilities of Enertrags renewable regional power plant in the Uckermark area.”

Leclanché will serve as the engineering procurement and construction contractor for the two-phase project, which involves integrating of the battery and power conversion systems plus energy management software.

Leclanché CEO Anil Srivastava said: “Battery energy storage systems have a very significant role to play in stabilizing grids as the world transitions to greater use of variable renewable energy sources.”

The project, which is planned to be integrated with Enertrag wind farms, will be owned by a special purpose vehicle in which EGP Germany has 90% stake while Enertrag owns the remaining 10% interest.

Enel said in a statement: “The integration with ENERTRAG wind farms will allow for the use of surplus energy produced by the facilities to charge the battery, cutting back on the need to curtail wind power generation when it is higher than demand on the grid.”

In 2017, Leclanché secured a contract to build a 15MWh battery storage project for swb, an energy services provider in Germany.

The hybrid storage solution will feature six Leclanché storage containers, which are designed to interact with a swb thermal storage infrastructure. This ensures cost effective grid ancillary services, Leclanché said.

Image: The new battery storage solution is planned to be integrated with wind farms in Germany. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.