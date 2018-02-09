Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Enel’s EnerNOC to deliver 165MW demand response service in Japan

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2018

US-based EnerNOC will deliver 165MW of demand response resources in Japan after prevailing in a tender for balancing reserves held by a group of Japanese utilities.

EnerNOC is the US demand response services subsidiary of Enel X, which in turn is Enel’s new advanced energy services division.

As per the terms, Enel will handle the demand for electricity from large industrial and commercial customers connected to the grids of the Japanese utilities that had given it the contract.

Enel will also inform the customers when the network requires them to lower their power consumption, thereby creating a balancing reserve that will help increase the grid stability of the utilities.

The Italian firm said that the tender won by its almost triples its virtual power plant in the Japanese market to about 165MW, which gives it a 17% market share once the new programs begin in July.

Enel X head Francesco Venturini said: “This award further secures our growing presence in the demand response market, on the heels of our recent success in Ireland’s first capacity market auction, and confirms us as a leading provider of advanced energy management solutions.

“With this tender, we look forward to providing Japan’s increasingly competitive energy market with our expert service offerings to support a stable power supply in the country.”

EnerNOC had forayed into Japan in December 2013 by forming a joint venture with trading firm Marubeni, named as EnerNOC Japan, KK to provide demand response service in the country.

In late January, EnerNOC won a contract to deliver 217MW of demand response resources in Ireland. The contract was won during the capacity market auction held by the Transmission System Operators of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It was in August 2017 that Enel had acquired the smart energy management services provider EnerNOC for about $250m.

