Engie to acquire two African energy service providers

French multinational electric utility Engie has agreed to acquire West African energy service providers Afric Power and Tieri for an undisclosed price.

Afric Power and Tieri employ more than 140 people specialising in the design, installation and maintenance of electrical systems and automated control mechanisms in West Africa. The companies, based in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, have been able to export their competencies throughout the region.

This acquisition reaffirms ENGIE’s goal of quickly expanding to become one of the leaders in energy services in West and Central Africa.

Engie West and Central Africa regional manager Philippe Miquel said: “Afric Power and Tieri have both made their mark in the region and built up a diverse customer portfolio by focusing on quality, proximity and innovation. We fully share these values and are convinced that this solid foundation combined with ENGIE’s expertise, financial clout and international credentials will enable us to quickly establish the integrated energy service provider the region needs.”

Afric Power and Tieri are complementary companies offering a comprehensive service including system design, the assembly of electrical cabinets and automated control mechanisms, and the installation, maintenance and warranty coverage of equipment. The companies have forged strong partnerships with customers operating in many sectors, such as agro-industry, agri-food, mines, large-scale services and data centres.

ENGIE’s activities in West and Central Africa are focused on centralised energy generation, mini-grids and individual solar kits. ENGIE has recently distinguished itself in the energy sector by commissioning the Santhiou Mekhe solar photovoltaic plant in Senegal1 (30 MW), being awarded the energy and systems component of the Dakar Regional Express Train (TER) project2 and commissioning the Soubré hydroelectric dam (275 MW) in Côte d’Ivoire3.

ENGIE will capitalise on this acquisition to set up a regional platform with a view to offering energy services (installation and maintenance) to commercial and industrial customers, both private and public.

Source: Company Press Release