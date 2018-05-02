Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

Entergy begins construction of China-Stowell transmission project in Texas

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 May 2018

US energy company Entergy has started construction of the 230kV China-Stowell transmission project in Texas as part of a $2bn investment on modernizing its infrastructure in the state.

The $66m transmission project will comprise 40.2km of high-voltage transmission lines spread from just west of China in Jefferson County to the Stowell Substation in Chambers County. Expected to be placed into service in 2019, the China-Stowell transmission project will be the fourth source of high-voltage power in the Stowell region, said Entergy.

The company said that the transmission project is expected to help in delivering reliable, low-cost electricity to its customers in Texas. Further, it anticipates the construction of the project to produce additional economic benefits across the area.

Entergy Texas president and CEO Sallie Rainer said: “As the state’s population continues to grow, Entergy is investing in new infrastructure to meet the growing demand of the region, and ensure that everyone has access to reliable energy.

“Our investment today is a critical piece meeting that commitment to customers.”

The new lines to be built as part of the China-Stowell transmission project will support and facilitate economic development in the area, in addition to improving reliability for existing and future customers, said Entergy.  

As part of the China-Stowell transmission project, Entergy Texas will also expand the existing China Substation and Stowell Substation.

The company’s near $2bn investment will be made over the next three years for expanding its service in Southeast Texas and also for enhancing electrical service to its customers in the 27 counties served by it currently in Texas.

Entergy Texas has allocated $825m in new power generation, $600m in transmission projects such as the China-Stowell project and $415m distribution upgrades.

Some of the projects that are part of the investment are the Montgomery County Power Station - a 993MW combined-cycle natural gas power plant, the 230kV Port Arthur Reliability Project, and the West Region Economic Project that will provide transmission in the Conroe-Huntsville area.

