Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

EU invests €444m in 18 key energy projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 February 2017

The European Union (EU) Member States has agreed on the commission's €444m funding support for major energy infrastructure projects in Europe.

As part of this effort, 18 electricity, smart grids and gas projects have been selected which would help achieve the EU’s aim to increase security of energy supply.

EU intends to grant €176m funding for seven projects in the electricity sector, €228m for 10 projects in the gas sector and €40m for one smart grid project.

Additionally, five projects relating to construction works will receive €350m support while 13 projects for studies will get €94m support from EU.

Intended to connect the European energy networks, the projects also expected to contribute to the sustainable development by integrating renewable energy sources across the block, the commission said.

Energy Union commission vice-president Maroš Šefcovic said: "These are important projects with major cross-border implications.

“They are a tangible sign of what the Energy Union means for Europe and how the European Union can help making our countries stronger by cooperating closely together."

EU said that the funding for the project will be made from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU's funding support program for infrastructure.

For the period 2014-2020, the Connecting Europe Facility will allocate total of €5.35bn to trans-European energy infrastructure projects.

Climate Action and Energy commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said: "This is another milestone in the setup of a cleaner, more competitive European energy market.”

The projects which will secure EU’s support include Germany's largest energy infrastructure project and compressed air energy storage (CAES) projects in Larne, Northern Ireland.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Generex - Leader in UPS Network and Battery Management Products Founded by Frank Blettenberger in Hamburg in 1993, GENEREX Systems has grown to become the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its expertise is featured in its uninterruptible power source (UPS) shutdown, and battery management products. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.