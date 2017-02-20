EU invests €444m in 18 key energy projects

The European Union (EU) Member States has agreed on the commission's €444m funding support for major energy infrastructure projects in Europe.

As part of this effort, 18 electricity, smart grids and gas projects have been selected which would help achieve the EU’s aim to increase security of energy supply.

EU intends to grant €176m funding for seven projects in the electricity sector, €228m for 10 projects in the gas sector and €40m for one smart grid project.

Additionally, five projects relating to construction works will receive €350m support while 13 projects for studies will get €94m support from EU.

Intended to connect the European energy networks, the projects also expected to contribute to the sustainable development by integrating renewable energy sources across the block, the commission said.

Energy Union commission vice-president Maroš Šefcovic said: "These are important projects with major cross-border implications.

“They are a tangible sign of what the Energy Union means for Europe and how the European Union can help making our countries stronger by cooperating closely together."

EU said that the funding for the project will be made from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU's funding support program for infrastructure.

For the period 2014-2020, the Connecting Europe Facility will allocate total of €5.35bn to trans-European energy infrastructure projects.

Climate Action and Energy commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said: "This is another milestone in the setup of a cleaner, more competitive European energy market.”

The projects which will secure EU’s support include Germany's largest energy infrastructure project and compressed air energy storage (CAES) projects in Larne, Northern Ireland.