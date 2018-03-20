Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

EU opens investigation into TenneT for limiting cross-border electricity capacity

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into German grid operator TenneT for limiting cross-border electricity capacity with Denmark.

The investigation will assess whether the limits placed by TenneT on cross-border electricity capacity from western Denmark into Germany breaches the EU’s antitrust rules.

The Commission said it is in constructive discussions with TenneT, a Dutch government-owned operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands and Germany, on commitments to address those concerns.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said: "Our investigation into TenneT is part of our efforts to ensure that electricity grid operators do not unjustifiably restrict the free flow of electricity between Member States, to the detriment of European energy consumers.

“Ensuring that electricity interconnectors remain fully open to cross-border trade is essential to achieve our overall objective of an efficient, sustainable and competitive energy market.”

The antitrust investigation will look into indications that TenneT may be reducing the amount of transmission capacity available on the electricity interconnector at the border between Western Denmark and Germany.

Commenting on the EU’s investigation, TenneT said that transmission capacities in Europe have meanwhile reached their limits during the course of market liberalisation and the energy transition. 

However, the EU investigation will assess whether capacities approved under European law put foreign providers at an unfair disadvantage, the company said.

TenneT said in a statement: "The Commission is now examining, by way of example, the calculation methodology for the capacities allocated on the interconnections between Germany and West Denmark, which is currently applied at all borders with transmission bottlenecks in Europe.

“This involves whether the calculation of capacities approved under European law puts foreign providers at an unfair disadvantage. The examination can therefore set a precedent for all border connections in Europe. “

In 2017, Germany and Denmark had agreed to gradually increase the minimum day-ahead capacity between two countries for both directions up to 1100MW in 2020.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network
Power Distribution> Utilities Retail

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Retail
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.