Exelon to deploy GE software solutions to improve electric transmission system

Published 25 October 2017

GE and Exelon have entered into a multi-year agreement to deploy the former's portfolio of Predix software solutions across the energy company’s six electric utilities to further improve reliability and efficient service to their more than 10 million customers.

Exelon’s six utilities will use these advanced analytics to further strengthen transmission and delivery systems.

"Every day, we are working to create a smarter electric grid that provides superior service and resiliency for the communities we serve, and working with GE’s digital solutions helps us drive efficiency for our customers while delivering affordable power,” said Carim Khouzami, chief financial officer of Exelon Utilities. Khouzami is the lead sponsor of a multi-year company initiative to transform the way Exelon uses data to improve operational and customer capabilities.

The new digital analytics applications will use information such as historical data and weather, asset and area conditions to help predict when and where an outage might occur. The technology will also produce real-time reports on equipment, integrating data from intelligent assets Exelon has deployed on its grid to provide greater precision in determining when maintenance is required. The utilities can then implement preventative solutions and also recover faster from storms and other incidents affecting the grid, improving overall customer reliability.

“Our partnership with Exelon is a perfect example of how GE’s digital solutions are built to simplify the complexity of industrial operations,” said Steven Martin, Chief Digital Officer of GE Power’s Energy Connections Business. “From energy generation to the point of consumption, GE is uniquely positioned to provide customers with a fully integrated approach to big data by turning insights into action throughout the Electricity Value Network. In working with Exelon, we have refined and created new applications that help drive efficiency, reliability and profitability that can be scaled to solve industry-wide challenges around the world.”

The grid analytics agreement was reached following an extensive competitive process. It is the second agreement between GE and Exelon. In November 2016, Predix-based software applications were selected to help improve the efficiency of Exelon’s power generation fleet.



Source: Company Press Release

