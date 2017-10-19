Fluor wins contract to support power grid repair in Puerto Rico

Fluor has been awarded a contract by the US Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville (Alabama) Engineering Center to help restore electric power to Puerto Rico.

The six-month single award task order is valued at approximately $240 million.

“Fluor is proud to play an initial role in restoring a sense of normalcy to the people of Puerto Rico,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “We have been working in disaster-stricken locations for decades and we’re pleased to work alongside the Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division. We look forward to being involved in the crucial effort to restore power to Puerto Rico.”

Fluor’s unique combination of government contingency operations and power experience, along with its 50-year presence in Puerto Rico, will enable ongoing efforts to repair transmission and distribution lines. The contract includes equipment evaluation and repair, as well as work towards the re-energization and recommissioning of substations and switching stations.

Source: Company Press Release