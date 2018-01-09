Fluor completes work on two key transmission lines in Puerto Rico

Fluor said that it has completed work on two 115kv transmission lines between substations in Sabana Llana and Canóvanas in Puerto Rico under its contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Transmission lines move large amounts of electricity over long distances. Fluor has previously completed work on multiple distribution lines, which connect to the transmission system and are part of the last stage in getting power to homes and businesses.

The completion allows the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to re-energize lines in a major urban center that will carry electricity to large neighborhoods, churches, pharmacies, a retirement home and The Outlet Mall 66 in Canóvanas.

“We have a long history in Puerto Rico and the proven ability to respond to urgent needs,” said Matt Hunt, Fluor’s executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Project. “As a result, we have significant numbers of crews and equipment in place. Working at the direction of the Corps and in coordination with PREPA, we are proud to be delivering results to the people of Puerto Rico.”

Fluor has more than 1,800 people on the island dedicated to the restoration of power.

The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a broad range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing and food and beverage. This expertise will enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island.

Source: Company Press Release