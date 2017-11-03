Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

GE builds Badr substation for $1.6bn Egypt-Saudi Arabia Interconnection project

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 November 2017

GE has completed the Badr substation which is expected to play a strategic role in the upcoming $1.6bn Egypt-Saudi Arabia Interconnection project.

Located in the north-eastern Cairo Governorate in Egypt, the new 500/220kV gas-insulated Badr substation has been developed for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) as part of a deal signed earlier.

GE said that the substation is equipped to enable supply of 1.5GW or 50% of the total exchange capacity of the interconnection project.

The links the national grids of Egypt and Saudi Arabia through 1,300km transmission line. It will constructed between Badr city in Egypt to Madina and Tabuq cities in Saudi Arabia.

EETC chairman Gamal Abdel Rehim said: “GE’s advanced solutions will support us in meeting Egypt’s growing energy generation capacity and securing reliable power supply with efficient transmission of electricity.”

Under the contract signed earlier, GE is responsible for local project management, engineering, design, fabrication, the erection of nine single phase power transformers, site management, testing and commissioning on a turnkey basis. The firm will also supply spare parts.

The substation leverages GE Power’s Grid Solutions which include T155 550kV and B105 220kV gas-insulated substations, GE said.

Said to be environmentally friendly, the B105 & T155 substations feature digital monitoring control and protection capabilities, allowing them to be easily integrated into the smart grid.

GE North East Africa president and CEO Ayman Khattab said: “The Badr substation, which uses our advanced switchgear technologies, will help connect 50% of the Egypt – Saudi Arabia Interconnection Project, playing a key role in reinforcing the reliability of power needed for household and industrial use.”

The Egyptian-Saudi electrical interconnection cables project will have a capacity to transfer 3,000MW of electricity at peak time.

Image: GE’s new substation will provide secure reliable power supply with reduced losses of power transferred. Photo: courtesy of moggara12/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers ABB Distribution Automation - Enabling you to see inside your grid. ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.