GE builds Badr substation for $1.6bn Egypt-Saudi Arabia Interconnection project

GE has completed the Badr substation which is expected to play a strategic role in the upcoming $1.6bn Egypt-Saudi Arabia Interconnection project.

Located in the north-eastern Cairo Governorate in Egypt, the new 500/220kV gas-insulated Badr substation has been developed for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) as part of a deal signed earlier.

GE said that the substation is equipped to enable supply of 1.5GW or 50% of the total exchange capacity of the interconnection project.

The links the national grids of Egypt and Saudi Arabia through 1,300km transmission line. It will constructed between Badr city in Egypt to Madina and Tabuq cities in Saudi Arabia.

EETC chairman Gamal Abdel Rehim said: “GE’s advanced solutions will support us in meeting Egypt’s growing energy generation capacity and securing reliable power supply with efficient transmission of electricity.”

Under the contract signed earlier, GE is responsible for local project management, engineering, design, fabrication, the erection of nine single phase power transformers, site management, testing and commissioning on a turnkey basis. The firm will also supply spare parts.

The substation leverages GE Power’s Grid Solutions which include T155 550kV and B105 220kV gas-insulated substations, GE said.

Said to be environmentally friendly, the B105 & T155 substations feature digital monitoring control and protection capabilities, allowing them to be easily integrated into the smart grid.

GE North East Africa president and CEO Ayman Khattab said: “The Badr substation, which uses our advanced switchgear technologies, will help connect 50% of the Egypt – Saudi Arabia Interconnection Project, playing a key role in reinforcing the reliability of power needed for household and industrial use.”

The Egyptian-Saudi electrical interconnection cables project will have a capacity to transfer 3,000MW of electricity at peak time.

Image: GE’s new substation will provide secure reliable power supply with reduced losses of power transferred. Photo: courtesy of moggara12/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.