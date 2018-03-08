GE rolls out new energy storage platform Reservoir

GE has launched a new energy storage platform GE Reservoir, which offers a suite of customized storage solutions that supports increased integration of renewables into the grid.

GE revealed that the Reservoir is already supported by a pre-launch commitment of 20MW, 80MWh.

According to the company, each of the Reservoir storage unit is rated at 1.2MW, 4 MWh and it is the fundamental building block of the platform.

GE Power president and CEO Russell Stokes said: “The energy landscape is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift, as the growth of renewables, decentralization of power and digitization create both new challenges and opportunities in how power is generated, transmitted and distributed.

“GE’s Reservoir delivers the new type of energy system that customers are looking for to help manage electricity’s next chapter.”

The new energy storage platform is claimed to enhance financial performance, improve grid operations, cut down energy costs and facilitate more distributed, local generation.

The company said that GE Reservoir is a flexible, compact energy storage product for both AC and DC coupled systems.

GE Reservoir is a modular solution that integrates the company’s Battery Blade design with some of the key technologies to deliver an energy density, footprint and long-lasting performance.

The company said that its Blade Protection Unit (BPU) balances the safety, life, and production of each battery Blade actively. Thereby, it extends battery life by up to 15% while cutting down fault currents by up to 5X.

GE Reservoir comes with various installation and cabling options including pad or pier.

GE Power vice president and strategic technology officer Eric Gebhardt said: “GE’s Reservoir platform enables cost-effective distribution, storage, and utilization of cleaner, more reliable power where and when it is needed most.

“It can fit into most any setting, from centralized grid systems to the most remote villages and communities. The Reservoir also allows energy providers new degrees of flexibility for more intelligently managing and getting the most out of all their power assets.”

GE Reservoir offers data-based insights to help energy operators improve their systems by using Predix and Edge digital controls technologies.

Image: GE Reservoir, GE’s new energy storage platform. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.