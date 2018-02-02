GE wins contract for 4GW HVDC transmission project in South Korea

GE Power has been awarded $320m contract by electric utility Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to build a 4GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link to power Seoul metropolitan area in South Korea.

Through its KAPES joint venture with KEPCO, GE will provide equipment and expertise to deliver the transmission link which will connect the power complex in the east of the country to Seoul’s metropolitan area.

KEPCO Alstom Power Electronics Systems (KAPES) joint venture was launched by KEPCO and Alstom in 2013 to focus on developing HVDC projects and increase the country’s transmission grid. Alstom’s power and grid businesses were ater acquired by GE.

The contract calls for the design and supply of overall HVDC system, a 500kV HVDC Bipole with two converter stations, including valves, cooling system, converter transformers, filters, switchyard, and control system.

GE Power Grid Solutions East Asia & Pacific business president Jean-Pierre Faure said: “GE and KEPCO have a 20-year relationship in HVDC reference projects in Korea.

“This trusted partnership between our companies and the success of the joint venture are built on the successful delivery of numerous contracts and GE’s technical expertise in HVDC technologies.

“This new contract is a continuation of our commitment to contributing to Korea’s growing power economy.”

Scheduled to be completed by end of 2021, the HVDC system is claimed to lessen environmental impact compared to the traditional alternating current (AC) system.

The new HVDC project will boost the stability and reliability of country’s transmission grid as it adds new routes for power supply, GE said.

In 2014, GE, through its KAPES joint venture, secured contract for 1.5GW Buk-Dangjin–Godeok HVDC connection project.

Planned to be completed by the end of 2019, the project is intended to transmit energy from the Dangjin power plant west of South Korea, to the densely populated area of Pyeongtaek (Godeok) and Seoul Metropolitan.

Image: The new HVDC energy highway will power South Korea’s Seoul City. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.