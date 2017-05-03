Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
European electricity TSO TenneT launches two blockchain pilot projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2017

TenneT, sonnen, Vandebron, and tech giant IBM are partnering to develop blockchain for electricity grid management in the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT intends to deploy IBM Blockchain, which uses Hyperledger Fabric to incorporate flexible capacity supplied by electric cars and household batteries into the electrical grid.

TenneT will test the new concept in two pilot projects, including project with Vandebron in Netherlands and project with sonnen eServices in Germany.

In the Netherlands project, TenneT will maintain the balance on the high-voltage grid, and will take care of additional electricity in the event of imbalance between supply and demand.

Vandebron will work with customers electric vehicle owners to make the capacity of their car batteries available to allow TenneT balance the grid.

The blockchain allows each car to participate by recording their availability and action in response, as per the signals from TenneT.

In Netherlands project, a network of residential solar batteries will be provided to reduce the imposition of limitations on wind energy in the event of insufficient transport capacity.

TenneT’s blockchain will enable the operator to view the available pool of flexibility and ready to activate at the push of the button, enabling batteries to record contribution..

It helps sonnen and TenneT to incorporate renewable energy sources into the German electricity supply system.

IBM Blockchain helps in the digital process of verifying and documenting the performance values of distributed flexible energy devices.

This blockchain is built with Hyperledger Fabric, which is a blockchain framework implementation and one of the Hyperledger projects supported by The Linux Foundation.

Blockchain will enable to connect undertake joint action t multiple parties and large numbers of distributed computing nodes, helping them to undertake joint action in a scalable and transparent network.

TenneT CEO Mel Kroon said: “These pilot projects are part of TenneT’s broader strategy of preparing the electricity system to accommodate the growing volume of renewable energy.”

