ITC secures US DOE presidential permit for 1GW Lake Erie transmission project

ITC Lake Erie Connector, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US power transmission firm ITC Holdings, has secured presidential permit from the US Department of Energy (DOE) for the planned 1,000MW ITC Lake Erie Connector transmission project.

The proposed connector will be a +/- 320kV bi-directional, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) merchant transmission line.

It will be the first direct link connecting the markets of the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization in the US.

Once operational, the line will facilitate power transmission for customers, and open up access for energy, capacity, and renewable energy credit opportunities, in both markets.

ITC Grid Development president Terry Harvill said that the approval of presidential permit marks a significant step in the development of the ITC Lake Erie Connector.

Harvill noted: “This project would provide a direct, efficient and controllable path for energy and capacity to flow between the PJM and IESO systems.

“By facilitating the import and export of energy between the US and Ontario, the line can help optimize renewable resources and satisfy renewable energy requirements in the US.”

Designed to improve the security, reliability and capacity of the energy grids, the project is expected to enable transmission customers to access energy, capacity and renewable energy credit opportunities more efficiently.

The project is due to secure additional major permits from Canada’s National Energy Board, the US Army Corps of Engineers and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

ITC is planning to commence construction of the project and complete in 2020.

Image: The US government intends to improve the security, reliability and capacity of its power grids. Photo: courtesy of Suriya Kankliang/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.