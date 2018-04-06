Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

ITM Power secures MassCEC’s grant for power-to-gas feasibility study

Published 06 April 2018

ITM Power has announced the award of a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) to undertake a multi-MW Power-to-Gas (P2G) feasibility study for the Massachusetts region.

The study will assess the potential for P2G energy storage and hydrogen fuel for the Massachusetts region in collaboration with Holyoke Gas and Electric (HG&E), a local gas and electricity utility, and will determine the technical and economic feasibility for P2G and hydrogen fuel derived from renewable energy sources.

The project is due to commence in Q2 2018 and has a duration of 12 months.

In December 2016 The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) adopted a 200 Megawatt hour (MWh) energy storage target for electric distribution companies to procure viable and cost-effective energy storage systems to be achieved by January 1, 2020.

ITM Power managing director Steve Jones said: “ITM Power’s technology is available today at the multi-MW level for utility customers. We are excited to be working with Holyoke Gas and Electric on this project. The North East of the US has recently seen growth in energy storage deployments and has been identified as one of the next regions outside California for the roll out of fuel cell electric vehicles. Managing renewables is about harvesting and utilizing the maximum amount of energy possible. Generating green hydrogen for energy storage and vehicle fuel is a perfect way to achieve this.”

HG&E Electric Superintendent Brian Beauregard said: “Converting excess renewable electricity into renewable gas and/or long-term storable clean energy enables a utility like HG&E to achieve benefits for both sides of our business. HG&E is looking forward to assessing the potential benefits and use cases for this technology with ITM Power.”

Source: Company Press Release

