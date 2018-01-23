Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

KETRACO energizes Kisii-Awendo transmission line in Kenya

Published 23 January 2018

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has energized the 132kV Kisii-Awendo transmission line in the country.

Energization refers to the act of supplying an electrical plant with power. This ensures that electrical power is transmitted from one point to another.

The energization of 132kV Kisii-Awendo transmission line and the 132/33kV Awendo substation means that the area will now be supplied with a 132kV line from existing Kegati substation that is within the environs of Kisii town. Previously, the area was being supplied by a 33kV line that was unreliable and resulted in losses.

With the replacement of the long 33kV line that was susceptible to faults that resulted in power outages, Kisii and Awendo will experience reduced power outages and an increased reliability of supply. Secondly, the line promises an improved quality of power: it will increase the stability of the voltage with the use of power transformer voltage regulation functionality coupled with reduced lengths of the feeders.

Thirdly, with the existence of both the old 33kV and the just energized 132kV lines, there will be redundancy in terms of supply. What this means is that during the periods when the 132kV line is switched off for maintenance, the 33kV feeders will act as alternatives that will supply the areas with uninterrupted power.

Looking back, KETRACO has created employment opportunities for locals during the construction phase of the line. With reliable electricity now having been achieved, this acts as an incentive for establishment of key industries. “Not only establishment but expansion of Companies including South Nyanza Sugar Firm (Sony Sugar) which serves more than 25,000 cane farmers will be witnessed thereby increasing employment opportunities and growing our economy. Sony Sugar alone serves cane famers in cane growing zones of Homabay, Gucha, Transmara, Kuria, Migori, Uriri, Rongo, Kisii South, Ndhiwa and Awendo, a clear indication that with reliable electiricity, many more Kenyans stand to benefit ,” observed KETRACO MD, FCPA Fernandes Barasa.

He further reiterated that the Sugar Firm, having access to additional and efficient power can undertake to optimize the value chain in sugar agri-business through commercialization of other derivatives from the sugar manufacturing process. These include ethanol production, water bottling, briquettes production and co-generation.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Transmission
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Transmission> Smart Grid> Substation
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Transmission> Transformers
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.