Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Larsen & Toubro to sell electrical and automation business for $2.1bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 May 2018

India-based infrastructure and engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has agreed to divest its electrical and automation (E&A) business to French automation giant Schneider Electric for Rs140bn ($2.1bn).

Schneider Electric will acquire the L&T’s electrical and automation business, in partnership with Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek.

The L&T’s E&A business is engaged in offering a range of low and medium voltage switchgear, electrical systems, marine switchgear, industrial and building automation solutions, energy management systems and metering solutions.

It operates manufacturing facilities at Navi Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Mysore in India as well as in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UK.

Larsen & Toubro group chairman A M Naik said: “We believe the partnership with Schneider Electric, which has a strong product and geographic presence, would further enhance the business prospects for E&A business & its employees.”

The transaction, which is subject to customary and regulatory approvals, includes all the current business segments of E&A and excludes marine switchgear and Servowatch Systems.

Larsen & Toubro CEO and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said: “The divestment of E&A business is in line with L&T’s stated intent of unlocking value within the existing business portfolio to streamline and allocate capital and management focus for creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Upon completion of the deal, the acquired E&A business will be combined with Schneider Electric India’s Low Voltage and Industrial Automation Product business, in which Temasek will have 35% stake.

Schneider said that the combined business, which will have more than €1bn in revenues, is expected to create significant synergies and efficiencies by leveraging on the complementary businesses of Schneider and L&T E&A business.

Schneider Electric chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire said:  “By bringing together the Low Voltage and Industrial Automation Products Business of Schneider Electric India and L&T E&A, we are creating an innovative company in Energy Management and Industrial Automation in one of world’s largest and fastest growing economies –India.

“Our market reach in India will be further strengthened by the extensive ecosystem of partners of E&A and we will harness the strengths of both organizations to address the electrical and automation requirements of India and global market.”

Image: Schneider will acquire L&T’s E&A business expect of its marine switchgear and Servowatch Systems. Photo: courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.