Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Mitsubishi Electric Develops Ultra-Thin Robot for Power Generator Inspection

Published 25 January 2017

Drastically reduces inspection cost & time and extends availability of power generators

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a 19.9-millimeter-thin inspection robot capable of inspecting a power generator by passing through the narrow gap between the rotor and stator, eliminating the need to remove the rotor. The robot reduces the cost and time of inspections and helps to increase the reliability and availability of power generators.

Conventional generators inspections, which are carried out by professionals every four years, require approximately 34 days to complete, in part because the rotor must be removed. Electric power companies have been looking to shorten these inspections as well as improve inspection accuracy to extend the availability of their generators. Mitsubishi Electric’s ultra-thin inspection robot eliminates the need to remove the rotor, so inspections can be completed in just six days. Further, thanks to its high accuracy, inspections can be carried out less frequently than every four years and help operators avoid stocking parts they do not yet actually need. As a result, Mitsubishi Electric’s new robot is expected to help reduce total inspection costs and improve both the reliability and availability of power generators.

Features

Conventional inspection robots are about 30-millimeters thick and thus unable to pass through the narrow gap between the rotor and stator in approximately 30 percent of Mitsubishi Electric power generators. Mitsubishi Electric’s new ultra-thin inspection robot is designed to travel in the narrow gap between the generator’s rotor and stator to perform accurate inspections, including assessment of stator wedge tightness, detailed visual examinations and core insulation inspections. The robot incorporates a proprietary traveling mechanism comprising a crawler belt and flat plate to achieve a thin 19.9-millimeter profile and low vibration for accurate data acquisition. It is capable of inspecting all Mitsubishi Electric mid- and large-sized generators.

 

 

The robot’s proprietary tapping mechanism, which incorporates a space-saving cam, is capable of delivering a striking force that is 10 times that of a conventional mechanism. The tapping test uses original vibration analysis technology to accurately detect five levels of stator wedge tightness, an increase compared to the three levels detectable by a conventional robot.

Patents

Pending patents for the technology announced in this news release number three in Japan and other countries, including one for the traveling mechanism and two for the detection of stator wedge tightness.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Distribution
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Generex - Leader in UPS Network and Battery Management Products Founded by Frank Blettenberger in Hamburg in 1993, GENEREX Systems has grown to become the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its expertise is featured in its uninterruptible power source (UPS) shutdown, and battery management products. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.