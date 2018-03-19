Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
NEC Energy partners with Bay State Wind to develop 55MW storage system

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

NEC Energy Solutions has agreed to work with Bay State Wind to develop a 55MW energy storage system for the up to 800MW Bay State Wind offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, US.

Bay State Wind is the 50-50 partnership between Ørsted and Eversource, a New England’s transmission builder.

The firms have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the Bay State Wind project, which is expected to be the world’s largest wind-paired energy storage system for commercial-scale energy.

As part of the collaborative effort, the firms agreed to accelerate the development of early commercial integration of storage technologies into the electricity supply chain.

The collaboration will also capitalize on storage technology’s benefits to clean energy integration, grid reliability, system wide efficiency, and system peak demand reduction.

Eversource business development vice-president Mike Auseré said: “The development of a robust battery storage system is going to help Massachusetts become a leader in renewable energy, and more importantly it will help small businesses and consumers by ensuring a steady supply of energy, thereby reducing high-demand energy spikes.”

NEC Energy Solutions CEO Steve Fludder said: “Bay State Wind brings industry leadership that is second to none.

"This development is crucial to growing our battery storage systems in Massachusetts, across America, and around the world. The Bay State Wind project is a unique opportunity and the benefits to the Commonwealth are immense."

NEC Energy said that the new project would further Bay State Wind’s commitment to support and promote energy storage in Massachusetts.

Ørsted and Eversource had submitted a bid in response to a request for proposals (RFP) jointly issued by Massachusetts utilities for the construction of the offshore wind farm.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create 1200 new jobs. It is also anticipated to result in the creation of up to 10,800 direct and indirect jobs over the lifetime of the project.

The offshore wind farm will have a capacity to supply enough clean energy to power 500,000 Massachusetts homes.

