Neoenergia revises bid to acquire Brazilian power distributor Eletropaulo

Brazil’s power company Neoenergia has increased its bid to acquire power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo (Eletropaulo) to BLR29.40 per share.

The firm has recently made a bid to acquire minority stake of 26% in the Brazilian power distribution company at BRL25.51 (€6.05) per share.

Recently, Enel disclosed its plan to acquire the entire share capital of Eletropaulo for up to BRL4.7bn (€1.1bn).

The firm has later increased its capital injection from BLR1bn to BLR1.5bn for BLR28 per share offer.

Enel said in a statement: The transaction is in line with the Enel Group’s current strategic plan and, if successfully executed, would mark another step forward in strengthening the Group’s presence in the Brazilian distribution sector.”

Enel further said that the exercise of the voting rights of the shares purchased by Enel Sudeste in Eletropaulo will be subject to approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the Brazilian antitrust authority.

Neoenergia, which is controlled by Spanish company Iberdrola, earlier said it will make cash injection of BLR1.5bn the acquisition.

The transaction is expected to further Iberdrola’s expansion into international markets and contribute to its plan to boost its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by more than 20 in 2018, reported Bloomberg.

Eletropaulo earlier said in a statement: "Eletropaulo will use the resources to reinforce its capital structure, improve its indebtedness profile, as well as to invest in operational improvements, which are already set in its investment plan and restructuring that is being implemented."

Headquartered in Barueri, Electropaulo is one of the largest power distribution companies in the country. It serves more than 18 million customers across 24 municipalities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

A majority of Electropaulo’s shares are owned by Energisa, an electric services company based in Rio de Janeiro.

Image: Brazil’s Eletropaulo receives revised takeover bid offer from Neoenergia. Photo: courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.