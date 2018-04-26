Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

NGN to upgrade gas distribution network in Halifax, England

Published 26 April 2018

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), a North of England’s gas distributor is investing over £400k to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network in and around Dudwell Lane in Halifax, England.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure and will involve replacing around 1,100m of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones. This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The 17-week project, which begins on Monday (30 April), has been planned in conjunction with Calderdale Council to ensure all works are completed with as little disruption as possible. The project should be completed by Thursday 23 August.

Dudwell Lane is wide enough to support all road users at the same time as the works so there shouldn’t be too much disruption for road users. However, for the first week of the project there will be temporary two-way lights at the junction of Green Park Road and Dudwell Lane.

Northern Gas Networks business operational leader Chris Nevison said: “We have been working closely with Calderdale Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

Source: Company Press Release.

