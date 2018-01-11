oneGRID’s $1.5bn ESC project completes stage one solicitation

Transmission developer oneGRID has completed the first stage open solicitation process of its $1.5bn high voltage direct current (HVDC) electric transmission line, proposed to be built in New York State.

The first of the two stages of solicitation process of the project dubbed Empire State Connector (ESC) saw interested parties reserve space on the planned 426km-long transmission line from Utica to Brooklyn.

In this stage, transmission service customers and power suppliers interested in using the ESC to transport their energy from Upstate New York, into the heart of New York City were identified.

The first stage of open solicitation process was held during November and December 2017.

ESC said that the second and final stage has been slated to take place during the first quarter of this year. It will solicit interest from electricity retailers in New York City, to buy the power transported through the line.

According to ESC, its transmission line project will bring clean, renewable and conventional energy to the New York City market. It is also expected to play a crucial role in implementing the New York State’s Clean Energy Standard (CES), said the company.

The ESC transmission line, which is scheduled to enter into service in 2022, is estimated to create over 2,600 jobs during its construction period.

ESC CEO John Douglas revealed that more than 1,000MW of supply and transmission reserve offers were received by the project.

Douglas added: “Securing a reliable long term supply of clean energy for New York City at low prices represents a tremendous business opportunity for load serving entities, energy service companies, community choice aggregators and their customers.

“Just as important, ESC's development will create and support thousands of jobs in Upstate New York, providing benefits to both Upstate and Downstate economies.”

The transmission line will also run through the waters of the Erie Canal and Hudson River and is not expected to have any visual impact while having low environmental impact.

Image: oneGRID is developing the $1.5bn ESC transmission line project in New York State. Photo: courtesy of a454/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.