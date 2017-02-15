Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Poyry awarded engineering services assignments for Szabolcsbaka substation in Hungary

Published 15 February 2017

MVM OVIT has awarded Poyry with the complex engineering services assignment for the Szabolcsbaka substation in Hungary.

The assignment includes feasibility studies (already executed), complete design, licensing works and site engineering services during installation and finalizing with operating licenses and as-built documentation for the Szabolcsbaka 750 / 400 kV Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS) substation and the connecting 750 kV and 400 kV overhead lines (OHLs).

The duration of design phase of the project is 8 months, the licenses 6 months, construction is approximately 18 months with the substation due to be commissioned at the end of 2019.

The substation, located on the east side of Hungary, is unique in the Hungarian Power System both in voltage level and configuration aspects. The 750/400/15 kV single phase transformers have 1100/1100/240 MVA capacity in the three phases.
Pöyry has also been awarded similar assignments in Hungary during this financial period including the complete design, licensing works and site engineering services of two (Gönyu, Sajóivanka) 400 kV interconnection OHLs between Hungary and Slovakia and extensions of connecting 400 kV/ 120 kV AIS substations.

Whilst extra high voltage (HV) substations and OHL design and services are not very common in Europe, Pöyry is well placed to support such projects through its international experience and competence in this area. These projects further strengthen Pöyry's leading position in the Hungarian power market.

"Poyry's comprehensive offering for the power transmission and distribution sector in Europe underlines the company's commitment to supporting its clients with the challenges of a changing power sector. Upgraded grid infrastructures are instrumental in adopting the future generation mix and to guarantee reliable power supply to all clients", says Frank Jarosch, Poyry's Head of Transmission and Distribution.

The value of these orders is not disclosed. The orders will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in Q1 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Distribution> Sub-stations
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Transmission> Sub-stations
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Distribution> Switchgear
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Transmission> Switchgear
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Generex - Leader in UPS Network and Battery Management Products Founded by Frank Blettenberger in Hamburg in 1993, GENEREX Systems has grown to become the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its expertise is featured in its uninterruptible power source (UPS) shutdown, and battery management products. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.