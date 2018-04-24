Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

PSE&G reaches $1.8bn settlement agreement for gas infrastructure replacement project

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 April 2018

Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) has reached a $1.875bn settlement with the Staff of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU), the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel and other parties to continue the replacement of aging gas pipes.

The project involves replacement of aging gas pipes, supporting a safe, clean and reliable gas system well into the future.

The settlement agreement, however, is due to secure approval from the BPU.

In a filing with the BPU in July 2017, the utiligy had sought approval for the replacement of the cast iron and unprotected steel gas mains throughout its service territory. 

PSE&G president and COO David Daly said: "By year end, we expect to have replaced hundreds of miles of aging gas pipes under the first phase of our Gas System Modernization Program.

"This agreement means we can continue the next phase of this important work, which will result in improved safety and reliability of gas service and reduced methane emissions.

“It will also ensure we have the critical infrastructure needed to grow New Jersey's economy for years to come.”

Once the settlement is approved, the New Jersey-based regulated gas and electric delivery utility will replace 1408km of gas mains as well as make other improvements to its gas system over a period of five years.

As part of the five-year program, which is expected to create about 3,200 sustained jobs, the firm will replace mains and service lines with strong, durable plastic piping, which could reduce leaks and release methane gas.

The firm also plans to deploy new elevated pressure systems, which will enable the installation of excess flow valves that automatically shut off gas flow in case of  service line damage.

The other parties supporting the settlement comprise the Environmental Defense Fund, Local Union 94 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 855 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry, and the Engineers Labor-Employment Cooperative, among others. 

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.