Utilities Network News

Ørsted to build 20MW battery storage project in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 April 2018

Danish energy company Ørsted is set to construct and operate a 20MW battery storage project near Liverpool in the UK.

The Carnegie Road battery storage project, which is Ørsted’s first venture into large-scale storage, is intended to help the National Grid manage grid stability during changes between peak and low power demand.

Ørsted Energy Storage & Solar head Ryan O’Keefe said: “As batteries have a very high frequency response capability we believe they’ll play an important role in providing services for the support of the stability of the power grid.

“The demand for these services is likely to grow in the UK as the country is expected to decommission large parts of its carbon-based generation fleet and introduce more renewables generation.”

The Carnegie Road battery storage project was originally developed by Shaw Energi. The firm will now support Ørsted in the execution of the project, which is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2018.

Orsted UK has selected NEC Energy Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC, to supply a 20MW GSS Grid Storage Solution for the Carnegie project.

The grid connection agreement and permits for the project are already in place while the construction is planned to commence in May 2018.

Ørsted UK managing director Matthew Wright said: “The future energy system will be completely transformed from what it is today, with a smarter, more flexible grid, balancing supply and demand with new technology and cleaner energy generation.

“Acquiring the Carnegie Road plant is an important step forward as it’s our first commercial-scale battery storage project. We’re investing billions of pounds in the UK’s energy infrastructure and this is another significant investment that puts the UK at the heart of the global energy transition.”

Earlier this year, Ørsted said it plans to build a 1MW-size storage pilot project in Taiwan.

Image: A storage project NEC’s GSS Grid Storage Solution in Chile. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted.

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
