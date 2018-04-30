Siemens to provide electric systems for El Salvador airport

Siemens has been given an order from Comisión Ejecutiva Portuaria Autónoma (CEPA) to equip the international airport it operates in El Salvador with electrical systems.

The airport is scheduled to be significantly enlarged and modernized by 2032. The order covers the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of high-voltage, medium-voltage, and low-voltage technology for the safe and reliable supply of power to the new terminals.

Siemens will carry out the order, which is worth €3.5 million, in a consortium with a local construction company.

For the first phase of the airport expansion project, Siemens will supply two 5 MVA substations, including the buildings and a medium-voltage cable connection approximately one kilometer long.

The scope of supply includes 3AP1 high-voltage outdoor circuit-breakers, medium-voltage outdoor circuit-breakers, as well as converters, GMSG and NXAIR medium-voltage switchgear, power transformers, the medium-voltage compensation control cabinet, battery banks, rectifiers, and low-voltage switchgear.

It also covers medium-voltage generators with a power output of 2,250 kilowatts (kW) and a SCADA system.

The Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in El Salvador is the third largest airport in Central America.

It is located near the capital of San Salvador and opened in 1980. At the time, the airport was designed for an annual capacity of 400,000 passengers. This number had risen to 3 million by 2016.

The airport is now scheduled to be significantly enlarged and modernized by 2032 for approximately €500 million. With 43 gates (currently 17) and a new train station, the airport will then be able to process up to 6.6 million passengers a year.

Source: Company Press Release.