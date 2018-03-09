Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

SolarReserve, OZ Minerals partner to build power transmission line in South Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 March 2018

SolarReserve has signed an agreement with OZ Minerals to develop a new high voltage electricity transmission line in South Australia.

Intended to help the companies meet their current operational requirements, the new 270km long transmission line will support SolarReserve’s Aurora Solar Energy Project as well as OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill mine and Carrapateena project.

The 150MW Aurora solar thermal power station is located near Port Augusta while the Prominent Hill copper, silver and gold mine in located in north west South Australia.

The first 140km of project will be a 275kV transmission line, while the remaining 130km will be 132 kV line.

SolarReserve CEO Kevin Smith said: “We are excited to partner with OZ Minerals in this key initiative that brings together two private companies to develop a major piece of infrastructure for South Australia, resulting in a well-thought out project that will meet today’s needs and enable tomorrow’s opportunities.”

The two companies said that the new transmission line will help unlock new mining zones and new renewable energy projects.

OZ Minerals and SolarReserve will equally share operational costs for the first 35km of the line.

OZ Minerals CEO Andrew Cole said: “As well as supporting SolarReserve’s Aurora Solar Energy Project, this new transmission line will enhance security of power supply, enable the execution of OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill mine plan, reduce line losses for Carrapateena operations and provide future optionality for province expansion at Carrapateena.

“It has the capacity for additional projects to draw power or input generation, unlocking the Far North for future mining and renewable energy projects. We look forward to working with SolarReserve to explore additional renewable options for our other projects, such as West Musgrave.”

OZ Minerals and SolarReserve plans to equally share the operational costs for the first 35km of the new transmission line.

As part of this effort, ElectraNet has been selected to provide preliminary services for the design and tender of the new transmission line solution.

The transmission line is planned to be commissioned by mid-2020. During the construction phase, the line is expected to create 200 jobs.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.