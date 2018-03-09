SolarReserve, OZ Minerals partner to build power transmission line in South Australia

SolarReserve has signed an agreement with OZ Minerals to develop a new high voltage electricity transmission line in South Australia.

Intended to help the companies meet their current operational requirements, the new 270km long transmission line will support SolarReserve’s Aurora Solar Energy Project as well as OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill mine and Carrapateena project.

The 150MW Aurora solar thermal power station is located near Port Augusta while the Prominent Hill copper, silver and gold mine in located in north west South Australia.

The first 140km of project will be a 275kV transmission line, while the remaining 130km will be 132 kV line.

SolarReserve CEO Kevin Smith said: “We are excited to partner with OZ Minerals in this key initiative that brings together two private companies to develop a major piece of infrastructure for South Australia, resulting in a well-thought out project that will meet today’s needs and enable tomorrow’s opportunities.”

The two companies said that the new transmission line will help unlock new mining zones and new renewable energy projects.

OZ Minerals and SolarReserve will equally share operational costs for the first 35km of the line.

OZ Minerals CEO Andrew Cole said: “As well as supporting SolarReserve’s Aurora Solar Energy Project, this new transmission line will enhance security of power supply, enable the execution of OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill mine plan, reduce line losses for Carrapateena operations and provide future optionality for province expansion at Carrapateena.

“It has the capacity for additional projects to draw power or input generation, unlocking the Far North for future mining and renewable energy projects. We look forward to working with SolarReserve to explore additional renewable options for our other projects, such as West Musgrave.”

As part of this effort, ElectraNet has been selected to provide preliminary services for the design and tender of the new transmission line solution.

The transmission line is planned to be commissioned by mid-2020. During the construction phase, the line is expected to create 200 jobs.