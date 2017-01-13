Sterlite commissions 1,200MW Purulia-Kharagpur transmission project in India

Sterlite Power, India’s private developer of independent power transmission systems, has commissioned the Purulia-Kharagpur Transmission Project.

The project consists of two 400-kV Double Circuit lines with a total length of 273 Km including the 112-km long Purulia-Ranchi and 161-Km long Kharagpur-Chaibasa lines. Sterlite Power will operate and maintain the project, traversing through the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal, for 35 years.

With the commissioning of its fifth project, Sterlite Power is now managing a portfolio of 4,063 circuit Km of operational transmission lines and two substations spread across 11 states.

Sterlite Power bagged the Purulia-Kharagpur Transmission Project through a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding under the Build, Own, Operate and Maintain model. The line will contribute to the growing generation capacity in eastern India and strengthen the interconnection between state grids and regional grids to facilitate the exchange of additional power. Both the transmission lines under the project have been planned under the System Strengthening Scheme for exchange of power between West Bengal grid and Inter-State Transmission System.

“The Purulia-Kharagpur Transmission Project is a new milestone in providing uninterrupted power supply to the energy-deficient villages in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Adverse working conditions did not deter our team from addressing the toughest challenges faced during project execution. Sterlite Power is committed to achieving the nation’s ambitious goal to ensure quality power to all,” said Sterlite Power COO Ved Mani Tiwari.

The Purulia-Ranchi line connects Purulia Pumped Storage Power Project (PSPP) in West Bengal and the 765/400-kV sub-station of Power Grid Corporation in Jharkhand. The KharagpurChaibasa line that connects sub-stations of Power Grid and West Bengal utility in Chaibasa and Kharagpur respectively was commissioned in mid-2016.

